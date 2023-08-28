Adventures in Housing"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
A brake tap on wage gains
Aug 28, 2023

A brake tap on wage gains

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
It's a big week for job data, and we do the numbers on wage growth. Then, we take a trip to the Santa Fe Indian Market and talk to Indigenous artists rethinking how they price their work.

Segments From this episode

Wage growth may be slowing after period of strong gains

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 28, 2023
Reports from companies and job search sites indicate that employers are lowering the pay they offer for newly posted jobs.
Small businesses aren’t adding jobs as quickly as they did last year, which is translating into weaker wage growth, noted economist Luke Pardue at Gusto.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
A Warmer World

Heat strains Texas power grid as population keeps growing

by Elizabeth Trovall
Aug 28, 2023
The state is home to many of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. Add record temperatures, and it's no surprise that the grid is stressed.
This summer, peak demand for the Texas grid is 11,000 megawatts more than it was two years ago.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Big rig trucking needs to go green to meet climate goals, but charging is a challenge

by Will Walkey
Aug 28, 2023
Long-haul trucking is a huge part of the economy and has a big carbon footprint. But the vehicles can be costly and the infrastructure sparse.
Richard Summers, a veteran long-haul trucker, tanks up. Many drivers don't think the pieces are yet in place for a transition to electric.
Will Walkey/The Mountain West News Bureau
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

More private companies are investing in passenger rail — here's why

by Henry Epp
Aug 28, 2023
Passenger rail needs a public subsidy to work, experts say.
Private company Brightline planned to extend its passenger rail line in Florida, but this extension has been delayed.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

After a year of bad weather, peaches are in short supply — and a lot more expensive

by Will Bauer
Aug 28, 2023
Unfavorable weather in the Southeast and Midwest has made for a national peach shortage. The lack of supply means prices have climbed between 25-50% this summer in some markets.
Peach crops across the United States have struggled this year, though California’s season was healthy and robust.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Race and Economy

For Indigenous artists, pricing is a tricky proposition

by Savannah Maher
Aug 28, 2023
Some Indigenous artists say they've never been able to charge what their work is truly worth. Now, rising material costs are eating into profits.
Above, people enjoy the Santa Fe Indian Market, which draws roughly 1,200 Indigenous artists and craftspeople from across North America, in 2019.
Luke E. Montavon/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Don't Sweat The Technique Eric B. & Rakim
Cómo Me Quieres Khruangbin
Greyhounds De La Soul
Drifting Poolside
Fu-Gee-La Fugees, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Pras, Wyclef Jean
Drew Barrymore` SZA
As It Was Harry Styles

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:33 PM PDT
13:49
4:08 PM PDT
29:09
1:35 PM PDT
1:50
7:39 AM PDT
7:55
3:21 AM PDT
10:07
Aug 21, 2023
44:25
May 26, 2023
18:56
Diversifying the games industry, one virtual experience at a time
Marketplace Tech
Diversifying the games industry, one virtual experience at a time
Autoworkers union pushes for 32 hour workweek
Autoworkers union pushes for 32 hour workweek
Smash the patriarchy ... and the pumpkins
Make Me Smart
Smash the patriarchy ... and the pumpkins
For Indigenous artists, pricing is a tricky proposition
Race and Economy
For Indigenous artists, pricing is a tricky proposition