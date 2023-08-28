A brake tap on wage gains
It's a big week for job data, and we do the numbers on wage growth. Then, we take a trip to the Santa Fe Indian Market and talk to Indigenous artists rethinking how they price their work.
Wage growth may be slowing after period of strong gains
Reports from companies and job search sites indicate that employers are lowering the pay they offer for newly posted jobs.
Heat strains Texas power grid as population keeps growing
The state is home to many of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. Add record temperatures, and it's no surprise that the grid is stressed.
Big rig trucking needs to go green to meet climate goals, but charging is a challenge
Long-haul trucking is a huge part of the economy and has a big carbon footprint. But the vehicles can be costly and the infrastructure sparse.
More private companies are investing in passenger rail — here's why
Passenger rail needs a public subsidy to work, experts say.
After a year of bad weather, peaches are in short supply — and a lot more expensive
Unfavorable weather in the Southeast and Midwest has made for a national peach shortage. The lack of supply means prices have climbed between 25-50% this summer in some markets.
For Indigenous artists, pricing is a tricky proposition
Some Indigenous artists say they've never been able to charge what their work is truly worth. Now, rising material costs are eating into profits.
Music from the episode
Don't Sweat The Technique Eric B. & Rakim
Cómo Me Quieres Khruangbin
Greyhounds De La Soul
Drifting Poolside
Fu-Gee-La Fugees, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Pras, Wyclef Jean
Drew Barrymore` SZA
As It Was Harry Styles
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer