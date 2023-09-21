Settling the BillUAW StrikeI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

50 years after the oil embargo, the U.S. is playing catch-up
Sep 21, 2023

50 years after the oil embargo, the U.S. is playing catch-up

The 1973 gasoline crunch forced Americans to cut their energy use. Why didn't we stay on track with fuel efficiency? Plus, why some campaign ads cost more than others.

Segments From this episode

Unemployment claims are at their lowest number since January

by Elizabeth Trovall
Sep 21, 2023
The labor market is still pretty tight, even after the last year and a half of rate hikes loosened things a bit.
Even without big hiring expansions, there are still more jobs out there than workers available to fill them.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
A government shutdown would stifle flow of economic data

by Savannah Maher
Sep 21, 2023
The threat comes just when the Federal Reserve really needs a clear picture of how the economy is doing.
The Federal Reserve relies on government-produced data to make monetary policy. Above, Chair Jerome Powell.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
How much did that political ad cost? It depends on who's paying for it.

by Kimberly Adams
Sep 21, 2023
As competition for ad space heats up, price rules help candidates but force outside groups to pay big.
Regulations governing political ad spending make it cheaper for campaigns to air TV ads and more costly for outside organizations.
Getty Images
What a “de facto ban” on Airbnb means for New York City 

by Kai Ryssdal and Livi Burdette
Sep 21, 2023
Will housing prices go down with fewer short-term renters around?
Airbnb has a long history in New York City. But New York's stance towards short-term rentals has just gone from one of the most relaxed policies out there, to one of the strictest.
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
Automakers aren't the only manufacturers that rely on temporary workers

by Stephanie Hughes
Sep 21, 2023
They're usually cheaper than permanent employees, but they can reduce productivity.
The UAW is demanding an end to tiered labor in the next contract. As of now, temporary workers are paid less than permanent employees.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
How the 1973 oil embargo changed the way the U.S. thinks about energy

by Henry Epp
Sep 21, 2023
50 years ago this fall, Arab members of OPEC cut off their oil exports to the United States.
Above, an oil pumpjack in California. Then-President Richard Nixon, in a 1973 speech addressing the oil embargo, expressed the need for U.S. energy independence.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Blueberry Eyes (Feat. SUGA of BTS) MAX, SUGA
U Mean I'm Not Black Sheep
Blank Space Taylor Swift
Make It Better (feat. Smokey Robinson) Anderson .Paak, Smokey Robinson
Like Crazy Jimin
September Earth, Wind, & Fire

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

