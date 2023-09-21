Here’s a number – 2,000. That’s how many donors we need this fall to stay on track. Can we count on you?
50 years after the oil embargo, the U.S. is playing catch-up
The 1973 gasoline crunch forced Americans to cut their energy use. Why didn't we stay on track with fuel efficiency? Plus, why some campaign ads cost more than others.
Unemployment claims are at their lowest number since January
The labor market is still pretty tight, even after the last year and a half of rate hikes loosened things a bit.
A government shutdown would stifle flow of economic data
The threat comes just when the Federal Reserve really needs a clear picture of how the economy is doing.
How much did that political ad cost? It depends on who's paying for it.
As competition for ad space heats up, price rules help candidates but force outside groups to pay big.
What a “de facto ban” on Airbnb means for New York City
Will housing prices go down with fewer short-term renters around?
Automakers aren't the only manufacturers that rely on temporary workers
They're usually cheaper than permanent employees, but they can reduce productivity.
How the 1973 oil embargo changed the way the U.S. thinks about energy
50 years ago this fall, Arab members of OPEC cut off their oil exports to the United States.
