11/28/2017: Break glass in case of low growth

That’s one way to sum up the “tax trigger,” which allowed the GOP tax bill to clear the Senate budget committee today. The last-minute addition appeased deficit hawks seeking a safety net in case the economic growth triggered by the bill doesn’t quite cover what the cuts will add to the national debt. And we go to Florida, where 170,000 Puerto Ricans have already landed in the 10 weeks since Hurricane Irma hit the island. Then it's on to Nebraska, where farmers are cutting down the trees that prevent blowing dust and dirt on the plains, and we explore an urban flour mill smack-dab in the middle of a strip mall in Pasadena, California.

