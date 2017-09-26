09/26/2017: How to get aid to an island

Hurricane Maria left 3.5 million Americans scrounging to find food, water and electrical power. President Donald Trump announced today he'll be heading to Puerto Rico to assess the damage and check on aid efforts. "It’s the most difficult job," he said. “It’s out in the ocean. You can’t just drive your trucks there from other states.” That's true! We'll talk about it. Then: Facebook touches 2 billion people around the world, and some in Congress are calling for regulations that would treat it more like a media company. But what would that even look like? Plus: A conversation with outgoing Vanity Fair Editor (and long-time Trump enemy) Graydon Carter.