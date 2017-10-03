10/03/2017: What's really throwing the budget out of whack?

Two weeks after Hurricane Maria tore though Puerto Rico, and residents are struggling to get basic supplies and power. President Donald Trump made his first trip to survey the damage today and do a little back patting for the federal response. He also joked the disaster was throwing the federal budget "out of whack." The truth is the cost of aid is far from the only thing in D.C. with big budget implications. Take the GOP tax plan: White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney is saying it has to add to the deficit to be effective. We'll start the show sorting through that claim. Then: Solar panels are cheaper than ever, but they're still out of reach for the people they could help most. Take Brunswick, Georgia: The poverty rate's 41 percent, and electric bills can top $250 in the summer. Can it benefit from the solar boom? Plus, the latest on Facebook's ad sales to Russian operatives.