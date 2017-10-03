DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

10/03/2017: What's really throwing the budget out of whack?

Two weeks after Hurricane Maria tore though Puerto Rico, and residents are struggling to get basic supplies and power. President Donald Trump made his first trip to survey the damage today and do a little back patting for the federal response. He also joked the disaster was throwing the federal budget "out of whack." The truth is the cost of aid is far from the only thing in D.C. with big budget implications. Take the GOP tax plan: White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney is saying it has to add to the deficit to be effective. We'll start the show sorting through that claim. Then: Solar panels are cheaper than ever, but they're still out of reach for the people they could help most. Take Brunswick, Georgia: The poverty rate's 41 percent, and electric bills can top $250 in the summer. Can it benefit from the solar boom? Plus, the latest on Facebook's ad sales to Russian operatives.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Let the Mountain Come to You
Sam Cohen
Listen and Buy Now
Sa Mo Jung
Tokimonsta
Listen and Buy Now
Girls On T.V.
Tashaki Miyaki
Listen and Buy Now
Stella
Here We Go Magic
Listen and Buy Now
Learning To Fly
Tom Petty
Listen and Buy Now
Realize
Matilde Davoli
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.