12/01/17: The economics of disaster

From hurricanes to wildfires to earthquakes, we've dealt with a lot in 2017. As communities recover, there's a trail of money behind it all. This week, we give you an hourlong special on the economics of disaster. We head to Puerto Rico to examine life on the ground following Hurricane Maria. We look at the debt situation, the realities of life when the lights stay out and what it takes to bring power back. Plus, Puerto Rico's dairy farmers and a surprising boom in renewable energy. Also, recovery in Texas and how Florida is handling an influx of Puerto Ricans fleeing the damage from Hurricane Maria.