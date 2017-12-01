DownloadDownload

Marketplace Weekend

with Lizzie O'Leary

12/01/17: The economics of disaster

From hurricanes to wildfires to earthquakes, we've dealt with a lot in 2017. As communities recover, there's a trail of money behind it all. This week, we give you an hourlong special on the economics of disaster. We head to Puerto Rico to examine life on the ground following Hurricane Maria. We look at the debt situation, the realities of life when the lights stay out and what it takes to bring power back. Plus, Puerto Rico's dairy farmers and a surprising boom in renewable energy. Also, recovery in Texas and how Florida is handling an influx of Puerto Ricans fleeing the damage from Hurricane Maria.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
Lizzie O'Leary
Oleary web

About the Show

Marketplace Weekend®, hosted by Lizzie O’Leary, brings you powerful stories from economies both large and personal, at a pace that suits your weekend life. Settle in for an hour of insightful storytelling and a conversational look at where the economy collides with real life.

What’s Your Story?

Come tell us how you feel about the economy. Call 1-800-648-5114, or write us.

Subscribe to the Weekend Newsletter