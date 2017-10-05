10/05/2017: The logistical nightmare of rebuilding Puerto Rico

DownloadDownload

(U.S. Edition) Marketplace's Tracey Samuelson is back from Puerto Rico with an update on efforts to rebuild the island since Hurricane Maria struck on Sept. 20. Many residents aren't receiving the recovery aid President Trump touted during his recent visit; only 10 percent of residents have power and less than half the population have running water. Then it's on to the debate over new rules that would drastically change the landscape of the 39 billion dollar payday lending industry. And in California, the battle to close the gender pay gap endures with new legislation that would require companies with 500 or more employees to report data on the difference between men's and women's wages.

