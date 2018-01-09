DownloadDownload

with Kai Ryssdal

01/08/2018: The farm economy in the Trump era

President Donald Trump was in Nashville, Tennessee, today, giving the keynote address at the annual convention of the American Farm Bureau Federation. We're starting today's show with everything you need to know about the ag economy in 2018, and what farmers are looking for from the president. Then: It's been 110 days since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico. More than 40 percent of the island is still without power, and that's starting to have ripple effects throughout the wider American economy. Plus, Los Angeles' new strategy for dealing with overdue library books.

Kai Ryssdal
