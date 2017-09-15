09/15/2017: Things are happening

Say you're a company that has data on zillions of Americans, like a hospital, or a bank, or, you know, Equifax. Consumers have very little control over those companies, besides trusting them to keep their data safe. How hard can that be? We'll look into it. Facebook is already in some hot water for selling ads to a Russian "troll farm." Now a ProPublica investigation found the site's ad-targeting tools can be used to reach racists and anti-Semites. Plus, we'll look back at all the week's business and economic news. Never a dull moment. Someone should put that on a hat or something.