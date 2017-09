09/29/2017: A consolation prize from Equifax

(U.S. Edition) Equifax is trying to make amends for its massive data breach: consumers will get free credit freezes. But we'll take a look at whether this method is all that effective, and what a freeze can mean for your financial decisions. Afterwards, we'll talk about Twitter's role in proliferating Russian-backed ads during the 2016 presidential election, and then we'll round off the show by discussing Catalonia's referendum to secede from Spain.