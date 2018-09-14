DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

The day the bank fell

September 14, 2018 | 10:00 PM

When Lynn Gray went home on Friday, Sept. 12, 2008, she was expecting that her employer, Lehman Brothers, would be purchased over the weekend. Barclay’s and Bank of America were both considering saving it from bankruptcy. Things changed quickly. Gray's on the show today to tell us what it was like being in the building when Lehman fell and helped set off a worldwide crisis. Plus, a forensic accountant was a key witness in the trial of Paul Manafort. But what, exactly, is forensic accounting? We'll explain. But first, we talk about the past seven days of financial news in the Weekly Wrap.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Tightrope (Feat. Big Boi)
Janelle Monáe
Listen and Buy Now
Pink + White [Explicit]
Frank Ocean
Listen and Buy Now
You Know I'm No Good
Amy Winehouse
Listen and Buy Now
Uncle ACE
Blood Orange
Listen and Buy Now
Jump Around [Explicit]
House Of Pain
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.