The day the bank fell

September 14, 2018 | 10:00 PM

When Lynn Gray went home on Friday, Sept. 12, 2008, she was expecting that her employer, Lehman Brothers, would be purchased over the weekend. Barclay’s and Bank of America were both considering saving it from bankruptcy. Things changed quickly. Gray's on the show today to tell us what it was like being in the building when Lehman fell and helped set off a worldwide crisis. Plus, a forensic accountant was a key witness in the trial of Paul Manafort. But what, exactly, is forensic accounting? We'll explain. But first, we talk about the past seven days of financial news in the Weekly Wrap.