Dear diary: The fall of Lehman Brothers in 2008

September 14, 2018 | 2:47 PM

Hurricane Florence has arrived at the coast of North Carolina, brining with it 90-mile-per-hour winds and the potential to unload 20 to 40 inches of rain in some parts. We talks to a coastal economics specialist for more. Also, we talk to economist Diane Swonk, who shares some diary memories from the weekend Lehman Brothers collapsed 10 years ago, igniting the financial crisis. Then, we look at how retailed are looking ahead to the holiday shopping season by preparing to hire a lot of workers.