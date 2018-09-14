A view from the center of the Lehman Brothers collapse

September 14, 2018 | 12:17 PM

(U.S. Edition) There are only 14 weeks to go until Christmas. Perhaps it's a little too early to think about holiday shopping, unless you're a retailer. With a mere few months to go before holiday shopping season, companies are gearing up to hire a lot of workers. Also, 10 years ago, Lehman Brothers was on the verge of filing for bankruptcy. It eventually became the largest bankruptcy in history. On Friday, we spoke with Tom Russo, who was the general counsel of Lehman Brothers at the time, as part of our Divided Decade series examining the 2008 financial crisis.