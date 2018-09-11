DownloadDownload

Explaining the untapped power of "social infrastructure"

(U.S. Edition) Hurricane Florence has forced the mandatory evacuation of more than a million people along the coasts of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The possible flooding from the rain could flood areas where many people didn't think flood insurance was needed. Then, U.S. Bank unveiled Simple Loan, a low-interest, short term loan backed by the bank that might signal a change in how Americans borrow. Also, we discuss the concept of "social infrastructure," which an author told us could have significant impact on the economy while also having life-saving power. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Navy Federal Credit Union (navyfederal,org/flagship). (09/11/2018)

