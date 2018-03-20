03/20/2018: "It takes a crisis to get Congress to act"

In the first part of our conversation with Ben Bernanke, Hank Paulson and Tim Geithner yesterday, we talked about how Bear Stearns was saved, at first, by the Fed and JPMorgan. That was 10 years ago this month. Today we'll pick up with another bank that wasn't so lucky: Lehman Brothers. We'll also talk about the politics of managing a crisis like the one we faced in 2008 and why, at least according to Geithner, these three men "saved the economy but lost the country." Then: The head of the World Trade Organization said recently that if it weren't for the WTO, a trade war would already have begun. We'll unpack that a bit. Plus, the latest on Facebook's misused data.