08/23/2017: The economics of Trump's rally rant

President Trump has given three speeches in as many days this week: About Afghanistan on Monday, to the American Legion today, with a Phoenix campaign rally in between. That one was the most free-form, the most off-script and the most economic, so we'll start the show there today, with some of what the president said and the level of economic sense it makes (or didn't make). Then: College students are headed back to school or arriving on campus for the first time in the coming weeks. More of them than ever are likely going to need some kind of mental health service. We'll check in on how colleges are beefing up their counseling services in response to increasing demand. Plus: Google and Walmart ink a deal in the fight against Amazon.