02/13/2018: The world's top business leaders are using this meditation technique

(U.S. Edition) Point72 Asset — the investment firm of billionaire Steven Cohen — is facing a lawsuit alleging sex discrimination. On today's show, we'll look at the claims and discuss how Wall Street banks have ways of keeping issues like these quiet. Afterwards, we'll look at the possibility that Unilever — one of the world's biggest advertising spenders — will pull its ads from sites like Google and Facebook, citing racism and sexism. Plus: Our conversation with Bob Roth — CEO of the David Lynch Foundation and author of "Strength in Stillness" — about the merits of transcendental meditation. 

