01/08/2018: Millennials think America is headed in the wrong direction

(U.S. Edition) Congress passed a continuing resolution (CR) last month to keep the government funded, but it'll come at a cost. On today's show, we'll look at how CRs can be a headache for some agencies. Afterwards, we'll discuss how Alex Azar — the next head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — differs from his predecessor, Tom Price. Plus: we talk to University of Chicago professor Cathy Cohen about the attitudes that millennials have toward the direction our country is heading in. (Hint: They're not exactly pleased.)