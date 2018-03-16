03/16/2018: Millennials think the U.S. should take care of people who lost jobs to automation

(U.S. Edition) Russia is holding its presidential election this weekend, and the winner will likely be Vladimir Putin. But as he cruises toward a third term, he'll continue presiding over a sluggish economy. On today's show, we'll take a look at some of the economic issues the country is facing. Plus: While the U.S. has inched toward easing economic sanctions on Iran, that may changed now that CIA Director Mike Pompeo has taken over the role of Secretary of State from Rex Tillerson. We'll discuss what could happen if the U.S. decides to pull out of the Iran deal. Then, we'll chat with Cathy Cohen, a political science professor at the University of Chicago and the founder of the survey GenForward, about millennial attitudes toward technology and how they feel it could affect their job prospects.