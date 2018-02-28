02/28/2018: How pregnant employees still face workplace discrimination

(U.S. Edition) President Trump's budget proposal had called for millions in cuts to school safety programs, but in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, shooting, federal officials are calling for an expansion of these programs. On today's show, we'll look at some of the options Congress is exploring. Afterwards, we'll discuss China's fight with the U.S. over aluminum foil, and then talk to Gillian Thomas, a senior staff attorney at the ACLU, about how pregnant employees still face workplace discrimination despite the passage of the Pregnancy Discrimination Act 40 years ago.