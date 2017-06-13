06/13/2017: Can the Senate rework 18 percent of the economy in three weeks?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he wants a vote on Republicans' health care bill before Congress leaves town for the July 4 recess. That gives the Senate 13 working days to vote on 17.8 percent of the American economy without, so far, any public hearings. We'll take stock of where that's at. Then: A new Bloomberg investigation found Russia's digital intrusion into the U.S. election was more widespread than we thought. We'll talk about the latest. Plus, two local news stories that get at interesting questions: Why can't the Yankees sell tickets and why do Southern California doughnuts come in pink boxes?