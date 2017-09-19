09/19/2017: The management firm where employees rate each other

(U.S. Edition) Toys 'R' Us is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, meaning it's going to try to reorganize in order to pay back its $5 billion in debt. We'll take a look at how the toy giant ended up in this jam. Afterwards, the head of Bridgewater Associates — Ray Dalio — joins us to discuss the unconventional methods his hedge fund uses to evaluate employees and their ideas. That includes a system where employees rate each other, in real time, during meetings.