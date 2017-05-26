DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

05/26/2017: What it was like to rent from Jared Kushner

The European leg of President Trump's trip abroad got off to a rocky start yesterday when, in a meeting with G7 officials, the president was reportedly critical of Germany's trade practices. The main gripe, it seems, was about the number of German cars sold here, but that's just one slice of a pretty huge trade relationship. We'll talk about it, plus the drama back home at the Department of Education, which is considering handing some of its student loan business to the Treasury. Plus: A look at Kushner Companies, the family real estate business where Jared Kushner worked before taking a role in the White House.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Howlin' For You
The Black Keys
Listen and Buy Now
Night on Rocks
J-Walk
Listen and Buy Now
Native Dreams
Rose Windows
Listen and Buy Now
Colors Collide
The Seshen
Listen and Buy Now
Stella
Here We Go Magic
Listen and Buy Now
Soft
Washed Out
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.