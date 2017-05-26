05/26/2017: What it was like to rent from Jared Kushner

The European leg of President Trump's trip abroad got off to a rocky start yesterday when, in a meeting with G7 officials, the president was reportedly critical of Germany's trade practices. The main gripe, it seems, was about the number of German cars sold here, but that's just one slice of a pretty huge trade relationship. We'll talk about it, plus the drama back home at the Department of Education, which is considering handing some of its student loan business to the Treasury. Plus: A look at Kushner Companies, the family real estate business where Jared Kushner worked before taking a role in the White House.