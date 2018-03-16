DownloadDownload

03/15/2018: A match made at Bear Stearns

Yesterday we examined the financials that lead to the fall of Bear Stearns, and now we're going to look at the human side: A couple of unlikely Wall Street workers who met and eventually got married at Bear's headquarters. We'll trace their relationship through the bank's collapse and catch up with what's happened since. First though, we'll talk about the latest Russian sanctions here and abroad. Plus: A closer look at the National Rifle Association's scorecard, a powerful grading system that candidates run on — or run from.

