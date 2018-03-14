03/14/2018: "A deep desire to be rich"

(U.S. Edition) When it comes to health care, the U.S. spends a whopping $3 trillion. And the reason for that may not be us going to the doctor's office too often. We'll look at a new article from the Journal of the American Medical Association that shows what may really be the cause. Afterwards, we'll look at South Dakota's push to get out-of-state online retailers to collect sales taxes. Then we'll talk to New York Times reporter Kate Kelly about the culture at Bear Stearns — the investment bank that failed during the financial crisis — and the types of people who worked there.