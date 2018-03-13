Bonus: Make Me Smart is back

DownloadDownload

Your regularly scheduled episode of Marketplace is landing in your feed later today, but for now we have something special. Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly is back with brand-new weekly episodes, wading into the big topics we want to get smart about. This week we're looking at the fall of Wall Street bank Bear Stearns, exactly 10 years ago. Plus, Kai and Molly talk with Ai-jen Poo, an advocate for domestic workers who accompanied Meryl Streep to the Golden Globes this year. She's using her Hollywood moment to make sure #MeToo is working for everyone. Subscribe to Make Me Smart and join the conversation.

