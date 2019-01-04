Would you let a resort lock your phone away?

DownloadDownload

We can feel it all the way from China. Apple's revised forecast yesterday helped torpedo stocks today. But this might just be a leading indicator of the problems a lot of companies will have as the second-biggest economy in the world slows down. We look at what's next for Apple and how American businesses are dealing with the slowdown. Also on the show: Professional sports teams are scoring more and more points each game. How is that helping the bottom line? Then: Be honest, are you guilty of going on vacation and staying glued to your phone? You're not alone, but some businesses want to change that. We'll talk about why a growing number of hotels are trying to persuade vacationers to take a break from their smartphones. 

