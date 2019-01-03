The shutdown is now putting economic data on hold

January 03, 2019

Apple’s Wednesday announcement of weaker iPhone sales in China affecting its revenue forecast has made an impact on the global markets. Shaun Rein of the China Market Research Group walks us through the news. Then, we look at the effects of the partial government shutdown on the construction business, which is missing key economic data that would have been released by the Commerce Department. Also, we look at how some states are handling medical leave, as many people are wary of the unpaid leave afforded them by the Family Medical Leave Act. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed, Pitney Bowes and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.