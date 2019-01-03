Is China’s economy or the iPhone itself hitting Apple hardest?

January 03, 2019

From the BBC World Service … Apple's warning that China's economic slowdown is hitting iPhone sales has spooked markets around the world. We'll get the latest reaction from an economist in Hong Kong who says slowing sales has more to do with Apple's products than China's economy. Then, despite a longtime love for gold in India, demand for the precious metal declined in 2018 as young Indians began losing interest. We'll take you there to find out why.