10/19/2017: Will China's economic growth help President Xi Jinping?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... China's economic growth data came in better than expected today, just as the ruling Communist Party's once-every-five-years conference gets underway. But can the numbers be trusted? Afterwards — it's the 30th anniversary of Black Monday, the single-biggest daily decline in U.S. stock markets. The panic then rippled across the world, leading to double digit declines in places from Australia to Spain to Hong Kong. With global markets hitting fresh highs, have we learned any lessons from the intervening three decades? Then, the Hindu festival of Diwali celebrates the triumph of good over evil. But these days in India's polluted capital Delhi, it's also a battle between those who insist on celebrating with traditional fireworks, and those who just want clean air. We look at the winners and losers after the country's highest court banned the sale of fireworks in the capital.