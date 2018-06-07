Trump's tariffs: Just a negotiating ploy?

(Markets Edition) There was a bit of a paradox in the June jobs report. While the economy added 213,000 jobs last month, the unemployment rate rose to 4 percent. Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden & Rygel Investment Management, joined us to explain this tension. Afterwards, we'll hear from Shaun Rein, founder of Market Research Group, about why he thinks the U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are "a negotiating ploy" from President Trump and might not be here to stay.