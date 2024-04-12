Workers are getting a smaller slice of the pie
The portion of the income generated by workers’ toil that actually goes to them has been shrinking.
A proposed rule to expand the powers of the CFIUS
If a foreign company wants to buy a U.S. company that makes sensitive technology, or collects sensitive data, is that OK? Should that be allowed? There is a government committee that answers those questions on case-by-case basis. Now, the federal government wants to dial up that committee’s power.
Summer EBT will help families buy groceries. But 14 states are opting out.
Administrative costs and a lack of political will are leading some states to turn down a new food aid program for children.
Workers used to earn about two-thirds of the income their labor generates. Now, it's just over half.
The stat, called labor share of national income, is being squeezed by globalization, declining union membership and automation.
