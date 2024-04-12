Bytes: Week in ReviewBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Workers are getting a smaller slice of the pie
Apr 12, 2024

Workers are getting a smaller slice of the pie

David Livingston/Getty Images
The portion of the income generated by workers’ toil that actually goes to them has been shrinking.

Segments From this episode

A proposed rule to expand the powers of the CFIUS

by Nova Safo

If a foreign company wants to buy a U.S. company that makes sensitive technology, or collects sensitive data, is that OK?  Should that be allowed? There is a government committee that answers those questions on case-by-case basis. Now, the federal government wants to dial up that committee’s power.

Summer EBT will help families buy groceries. But 14 states are opting out.

by Savannah Maher
Apr 12, 2024
Administrative costs and a lack of political will are leading some states to turn down a new food aid program for children.
While $40 per child per month may not solve child food insecurity, it could help families that struggle with grocery costs.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Workers used to earn about two-thirds of the income their labor generates. Now, it's just over half.

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Apr 12, 2024
The stat, called labor share of national income, is being squeezed by globalization, declining union membership and automation.
Even though workers' slice of the pie is shrinking, the U.S. economy is growing, so they're getting a smaller slice of a bigger pie.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

