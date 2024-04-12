Bytes: Week in ReviewBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Why the unemployment gap for Black and white workers persists
Apr 12, 2024

Why the unemployment gap for Black and white workers persists

bymuratdeniz/Getty Images
Institutional racism is at the heart of the issue. But what can be done to address the gap?

Segments From this episode

Race and Economy

The consistent unemployment gap between Black and white workers

by David Brancaccio and Erika Soderstrom
Apr 12, 2024
Unpacking the persistent 2-to-1 unemployment gap between Black and white workers.
"That disparity between Black and white workers is something that remains really a defining feature, unfortunately, of the U.S labor market," said Valerie Wilson of the Economic Policy Institute’s Program on Race, Ethnicity and the Economy.
bymuratdeniz/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

