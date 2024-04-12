Why the unemployment gap for Black and white workers persists
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Institutional racism is at the heart of the issue. But what can be done to address the gap?
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
The consistent unemployment gap between Black and white workers
Unpacking the persistent 2-to-1 unemployment gap between Black and white workers.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC