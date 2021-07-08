Why more people are quitting their jobs, and why that’s good

We're quitting our jobs at a very fast pace — not something you do if you're worried about the future. Workers may be looking for something that's a better fit with their values and goals, and they're willing to take a risk to find that job and career. Also, people are starting new businesses at a high rate. Plus, why it's looking like we might hear from the Federal Reserve about raising interest rates sooner than previously expected. And, now that the economy is opening up, are we going to start swiping our way back to credit card debt?