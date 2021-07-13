Why California’s battery-supported grid is off to a slow start
California’s grid operator hoped new battery storage could prevent rolling blackouts in the state, but installation has been delayed. Plus, the digital copyright arrangement that got Google in trouble with France and Marketplace contributor Chris Farrell on why he believes putting cryptocurrency into a retirement portfolio is a bad idea.
France slaps Google with a $600 million fine
A digital copyright deal landed the tech giant in hot water. The BBC's Andrew Walker reports.
California's battery-supported grid off to a slow start
California’s grid operator hoped new battery storage could prevent rolling blackouts. Installation has been delayed.
Should you put cryptocurrency in your retirement account?
Marketplace Senior Economics Contributor Chris Farrell says think twice. He calls the crypto ecosystem "volatile" and "opaque."
