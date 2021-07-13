Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Why California’s battery-supported grid is off to a slow start
Jul 13, 2021

Why California’s battery-supported grid is off to a slow start

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
California’s grid operator hoped new battery storage could prevent rolling blackouts in the state, but installation has been delayed. Plus, the digital copyright arrangement that got Google in trouble with France and Marketplace contributor Chris Farrell on why he believes putting cryptocurrency into a retirement portfolio is a bad idea.

Segments From this episode

France slaps Google with a $600 million fine

A digital copyright deal landed the tech giant in hot water. The BBC's Andrew Walker reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

California's battery-supported grid off to a slow start

by Caroline Champlin
Jul 13, 2021
California’s grid operator hoped new battery storage could prevent rolling blackouts. Installation has been delayed.
The sun shines over towers carrying electical lines August 30, 2007 in South San Francisco, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Should you put cryptocurrency in your retirement account?

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Chris Farrell and Daniel Shin
Jul 13, 2021
Marketplace Senior Economics Contributor Chris Farrell says think twice. He calls the crypto ecosystem "volatile" and "opaque."
A scene from the Bitcoin 2021 Convention, a crypto-currency conference held on June 04, 2021 in Miami, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
COVID-19
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
COVID-19
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month