Who decides if a newly reopened workplace is safe?
Jun 15, 2021

Who decides if a newly reopened workplace is safe?

One answer is giving rank-and-file employees, those not in management roles, a strong voice at the table. New York's "Hero ACT" requires just that. It will require companies with more than 10 employees to implement a series of safety protocols to help prevent transmission of airborne diseases. Plus, today is the day California ends most of its pandemic restrictions. And, a report this week from the New York Federal Reserve found that people are finding it easier to obtain credit now compared with a year ago.

Segments From this episode

California lifts most COVID pandemic restrictions today

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
N.Y. businesses await details of "HERO Act"

by Marielle Segarra
Jun 15, 2021
It will require companies with more than 10 employees to implement a series of safety protocols to help prevent airborne diseases.
The law says that workers have the right to refuse to work in unsafe conditions and that it’s illegal to retaliate against them for raising safety concerns. It requires companies to allow workers to form safety committees.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
People are finding it easier to borrow right now

by Justin Ho
Jun 15, 2021
That doesn't necessarily mean they're taking out more loans, but borrowing could pick up in some categories, such as auto loans.
ridvan_celik via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
The rules for required retirement account withdrawals