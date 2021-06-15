Who decides if a newly reopened workplace is safe?

One answer is giving rank-and-file employees, those not in management roles, a strong voice at the table. New York's "Hero ACT" requires just that. It will require companies with more than 10 employees to implement a series of safety protocols to help prevent transmission of airborne diseases. Plus, today is the day California ends most of its pandemic restrictions. And, a report this week from the New York Federal Reserve found that people are finding it easier to obtain credit now compared with a year ago.