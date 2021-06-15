Jun 15, 2021
Who decides if a newly reopened workplace is safe?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
One answer is giving rank-and-file employees, those not in management roles, a strong voice at the table. New York's "Hero ACT" requires just that. It will require companies with more than 10 employees to implement a series of safety protocols to help prevent transmission of airborne diseases. Plus, today is the day California ends most of its pandemic restrictions. And, a report this week from the New York Federal Reserve found that people are finding it easier to obtain credit now compared with a year ago.
Segments From this episode
California lifts most COVID pandemic restrictions today
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
N.Y. businesses await details of "HERO Act"
It will require companies with more than 10 employees to implement a series of safety protocols to help prevent airborne diseases.
People are finding it easier to borrow right now
That doesn't necessarily mean they're taking out more loans, but borrowing could pick up in some categories, such as auto loans.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director