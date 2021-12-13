Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What’s life like when your currency’s value plummets? Ask Turkey.
Dec 13, 2021

What’s life like when your currency’s value plummets? Ask Turkey.

Also today: Julia Coronado joins us to discuss the markets, especially when it comes to what to expect from the Federal Reserve in the coming days.

Segments From this episode

Lira's decline hangs over Turkey's people

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Dec 13, 2021
Turkey's currency, the lira, has dropped to a record low. Its decline has the central bank there contemplating a cut in interest rates.
A vendor sorts his lottery tickets displayed on a stall on a street in Ankara on December 12, 2021.
ADEM ALTAN/AFP via Getty Images
