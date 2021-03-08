Mar 8, 2021
What the Senate’s COVID relief provides to those most vulnerable
Direct cash payments, an enhanced child tax credit and more. The House is set to take up and likely pass the legislation on Tuesday. Plus, employment protections that currently exist for trans people and what action the Biden administration is taking.
"There are direct cash payments, that's going to help everybody, particularly those who need it the most," said Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. "There are a lot of provisions for children, so the child [tax] credit is enhanced, and that should help people struggling with raising children and dealing with added expenses during the pandemic. So I think that, overall, it should definitely help the most vulnerable people, which are women and specifically lower-income women who have been hardest hit by this recession." Coronado also said the passage of the Senate's COVID relief package has continued the upward momentum for interest rates.
Last summer, the Supreme Court ruled it's illegal under federal law to fire someone for being lesbian, gay, bisexual or trans.
