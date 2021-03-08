The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

What the Senate’s COVID relief provides to those most vulnerable
Mar 8, 2021

What the Senate’s COVID relief provides to those most vulnerable

Direct cash payments, an enhanced child tax credit and more. The House is set to take up and likely pass the legislation on Tuesday. Plus, employment protections that currently exist for trans people and what action the Biden administration is taking.

Segments From this episode

How the Senate's COVID bill will provide relief to women

"There are direct cash payments, that's going to help everybody, particularly those who need it the most," said Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. "There are a lot of provisions for children, so the child [tax] credit is enhanced, and that should help people struggling with raising children and dealing with added expenses during the pandemic. So I think that, overall, it should definitely help the most vulnerable people, which are women and specifically lower-income women who have been hardest hit by this recession." Coronado also said the passage of the Senate's COVID relief package has continued the upward momentum for interest rates.
What lawmakers can do to protect transgender workers

by Kimberly Adams and Rose Conlon
Mar 8, 2021
Last summer, the Supreme Court ruled it's illegal under federal law to fire someone for being lesbian, gay, bisexual or trans.
Non-discrimination laws alone are not enough to stop discrimination across the board.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
