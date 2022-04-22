What led to CNN’s subtraction of its CNN+ streaming service?

The vehicle that was supposed to usher CNN into the streaming era appears to have been stopped in its tracks. Less than a month after launch, CNN+ is being shut down. We discuss some of the factors that led to this point. Christopher Low talks mortgage rates during our markets discussion. Marketplace's China correspondent Jennifer Pak clues us in on life in Shanghai, which has been in COVID lockdown for weeks. It's National Parks Week, and many parks are still using early pandemic reservation systems. Is it going to stay that way?