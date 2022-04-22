What led to CNN’s subtraction of its CNN+ streaming service?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The vehicle that was supposed to usher CNN into the streaming era appears to have been stopped in its tracks. Less than a month after launch, CNN+ is being shut down. We discuss some of the factors that led to this point. Christopher Low talks mortgage rates during our markets discussion. Marketplace's China correspondent Jennifer Pak clues us in on life in Shanghai, which has been in COVID lockdown for weeks. It's National Parks Week, and many parks are still using early pandemic reservation systems. Is it going to stay that way?
Segments From this episode
A look at lockdown life in Shanghai
COVID cases still number about 18,000 per day, and many people have had to make sacrifices.
Reservation systems may be here to stay at popular national parks
The restrictions help manage the continued influx of visitors at places, like Yellowstone and Acadia.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer