What led to CNN’s subtraction of its CNN+ streaming service?
Apr 22, 2022

What led to CNN's subtraction of its CNN+ streaming service?

The vehicle that was supposed to usher CNN into the streaming era appears to have been stopped in its tracks. Less than a month after launch, CNN+ is being shut down. We discuss some of the factors that led to this point. Christopher Low talks mortgage rates during our markets discussion. Marketplace's China correspondent Jennifer Pak clues us in on life in Shanghai, which has been in COVID lockdown for weeks. It's National Parks Week, and many parks are still using early pandemic reservation systems. Is it going to stay that way?

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

A look at lockdown life in Shanghai

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Alex Schroeder , Ariana Rosas and Erika Soderstrom
Apr 22, 2022
COVID cases still number about 18,000 per day, and many people have had to make sacrifices.
View of residential units during a COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown in the Jing'an district of Shanghai on April 21, 2022.
Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images
Reservation systems may be here to stay at popular national parks

by Savannah Maher
Apr 22, 2022
The restrictions help manage the continued influx of visitors at places, like Yellowstone and Acadia.
Thinking about a summer trip to Yosemite? Don't forget to make a reservation.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
