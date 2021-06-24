Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

What happens if struggling tenants get another month?
Jun 24, 2021

What happens if struggling tenants get another month?

There are multiple reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will extend the moratorium on evictions through July. Plus, Buckingham Palace has released its annual report on public funding of the British monarchy with the statement it needs to do better in recruiting more people of color for its staff. And, an argument in defense of more hybrid and remote work after the pandemic ends.

COVID-19

Banning evictions for 1 more month could make a big difference

by Mitchell Hartman
Jun 24, 2021
Experts say it will give both renters and property owners more time to access that Congress gave states for rental assistance.
Experts say it will give both renters and property owners more time to access that Congress gave states for rental assistance.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Buckingham Palace says it "must do more" on diversifying its staff in annual report

The BBC's Jonny Dymond reports.
COVID-19

Why you might not want to rush back into the office

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Jun 24, 2021
"We will be able to have more effective team meetings in a virtual and remote world than we did in a physical world," says author Keith Ferrazzi.
“We will be able to have more effective team meetings in a virtual and remote world than we did in a physical world," says author Keith Ferrazzi.
FangXiaNuo/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Radar Love Golden Earring

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
