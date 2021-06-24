What happens if struggling tenants get another month?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
There are multiple reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will extend the moratorium on evictions through July. Plus, Buckingham Palace has released its annual report on public funding of the British monarchy with the statement it needs to do better in recruiting more people of color for its staff. And, an argument in defense of more hybrid and remote work after the pandemic ends.
Segments From this episode
Banning evictions for 1 more month could make a big difference
Experts say it will give both renters and property owners more time to access that Congress gave states for rental assistance.
Buckingham Palace says it "must do more" on diversifying its staff in annual report
The BBC's Jonny Dymond reports.
Why you might not want to rush back into the office
"We will be able to have more effective team meetings in a virtual and remote world than we did in a physical world," says author Keith Ferrazzi.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director