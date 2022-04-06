What could Twitter expect with Elon Musk on board?

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is now jumping with both feet into social media: He has acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter and will join the company’s board of directors. As one of Twitter's superusers, Musk has also been vocal on free speech and other issues. What can Twitter expect with his arrival on the board? President Biden is expected to extend the moratorium on student loan payments. We take a look at the war in Ukraine from the perspective of a Ukrainian gift shop in Chicago.