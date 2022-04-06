Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What could Twitter expect with Elon Musk on board?
Apr 6, 2022

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is now jumping with both feet into social media: He has acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter and will join the company’s board of directors. As one of Twitter's superusers, Musk has also been vocal on free speech and other issues. What can Twitter expect with his arrival on the board? President Biden is expected to extend the moratorium on student loan payments. We take a look at the war in Ukraine from the perspective of a Ukrainian gift shop in Chicago. 

The strategy behind adding Elon Musk to Twitter's board

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 6, 2022
Musk has been an avid user — and critic — of the social media platform for years. The brand could use some "shaking up," one analyst says.
Elon Musk has been a fierce critic of Twitter's approach to free speech.
Patrick Pleul/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

