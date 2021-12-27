Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What are LDAR programs? A study says they’re the key to cutting methane emissions.
Dec 27, 2021

What are LDAR programs? A study says they're the key to cutting methane emissions.

We also look into how shoppers appear to be spending a lot more this holiday season, according to data from Mastercard SpendingPulse.

Segments From this episode

Do methane leak detection and repair programs reduce emissions? New research suggests yes.

by Andy Uhler and Rose Conlon
Dec 27, 2021
Methane leaks are notoriously hard to measure, but a new study indicates that specific regulations can go far in reducing emissions.
Methane leaks are notoriously hard to measure, but a new study indicates that regulations can go far in reducing emissions.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

