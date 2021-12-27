What are LDAR programs? A study says they’re the key to cutting methane emissions.
Also today: We also look into how shoppers appear to be spending a lot more this holiday season, according to data from Mastercard SpendingPulse.
Do methane leak detection and repair programs reduce emissions? New research suggests yes.
Methane leaks are notoriously hard to measure, but a new study indicates that specific regulations can go far in reducing emissions.
