Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
We might need different ways to keep tabs on the economy
Jan 4, 2022

We might need different ways to keep tabs on the economy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: There's a shortage of bus drivers along with everything else, and transit systems are struggling to make up the difference. Apple is now worth $3 trillion dollars.

Segments From this episode

Quitting Time

Transit systems struggle to find enough bus drivers

by Matt Levin
Jan 4, 2022
Some drivers are retiring, others are going to work for commercial delivery services.
Higher wages from private competitors and a workforce near retirement has led to a bus driver shortage. Above, a Detroit bus driver poses for a portrait in 2020.
Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

As the economy gets more complex, we might need new ways to measure it

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Rose Conlon
Jan 4, 2022
From jobs to inflation, our economic statistics are ripe for change.
From jobs to inflation, our economic statistics are ripe for change.
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:03 AM PST
9:26
3:00 AM PST
11:01
7:54 AM PST
1:50
Jan 3, 2022
27:35
Dec 28, 2021
33:32
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
As the economy gets more complex, we might need new ways to measure it
As the economy gets more complex, we might need new ways to measure it
Ban on surprise medical bills goes into effect
Ban on surprise medical bills goes into effect
The strategy behind sonic logos, like Netflix’s startup chime
The strategy behind sonic logos, like Netflix’s startup chime
What Elizabeth Holmes' guilty verdict means for Silicon Valley
What Elizabeth Holmes' guilty verdict means for Silicon Valley