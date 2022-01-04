We might need different ways to keep tabs on the economy
Also today: There's a shortage of bus drivers along with everything else, and transit systems are struggling to make up the difference. Apple is now worth $3 trillion dollars.
Transit systems struggle to find enough bus drivers
Some drivers are retiring, others are going to work for commercial delivery services.
As the economy gets more complex, we might need new ways to measure it
From jobs to inflation, our economic statistics are ripe for change.
