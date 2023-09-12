Skin in the GameAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

We don’t pay teachers enough
Sep 12, 2023

We don’t pay teachers enough

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
A recent survey found two thirds of public school teachers think their pay is inadequate. On average, a 27% raise would make them feel fairly compensated.

Segments From this episode

Only one in three public school teachers think their base salary is adequate

by Stephanie Hughes
Sep 12, 2023
They're paid less than others with comparable education and experience.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
California passes sweeping environmental legislation

by Nova Safo

More companies will need to calculate  greenhouse gas emission data, and make it public online.

Income, credit, job loss outlook is gloomy, consumers say

by David Brancaccio

Which is pretty much opposite to official reports of low unemployment and cooling interest rates. What gives?

EU is investigating big tech for online privacy concerns

by David Brancaccio

We hear from BBC tech correspondent Shiona McCallum about how the EU is trying to ensure data privacy and child safety online.

Music from the episode

Banana Boy New Here

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

