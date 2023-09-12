Just a third of public school teachers feel their base salary is adequate, according to a survey out today from RAND. That’s compared with about 60% of all working adults. Teachers are also unhappy with how much they’re working: 53 hours a week during the school year, on average.

The RAND study is called “All Work and No Pay.” Two teachers unions funded the research the report is based on, but didn’t have any editorial control over the conclusions.

The survey found that teachers on average want a $17,000 raise — the equivalent of a 27% pay hike.

“I think it means teachers feel dissatisfied with their jobs,” said Elizabeth Steiner, one of the survey’s authors.

She found that dissatisfied teachers are more likely to consider quitting, and that improving pay, hours, and workplace conditions could keep them engaged.

But there’s a cost to that.

“If you wanted to hold everything else equal, and pay teachers more, you would need higher taxes for states, or maybe higher local levies, more property taxes locally,” said Marguerite Roza, director of Georgetown’s Edunomics Lab.

Roza pointed out those who teach math, science, special education, and in high-poverty schools are more likely to quit.

“The question, then, is should we be giving everybody that same raise? Or should we be targeting any increases in pay to where we’re also seeing a labor market problem?” Roza said.

A study from the Economic Policy Institute found that public school teachers earn about 24% less than others with the same levels of experience and education.