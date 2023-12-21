Wanna be a homeowner? It’ll cost ya.
Homeownership costs now take up more of the average wage than many lenders advise, according to a report out today.
Owning a home now takes a bigger chunk of Americans' incomes
A report out Thursday from the real estate data firm ATTOM finds that a home, and all its related costs, now eat up about 34% of the average wage nationwide.
