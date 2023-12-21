My EconomyFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Wanna be a homeowner? It’ll cost ya.
Dec 21, 2023

Wanna be a homeowner? It'll cost ya.

Andri Tambunan/AFP via Getty Images
Homeownership costs now take up more of the average wage than many lenders advise, according to a report out today.

Segments From this episode

Owning a home now takes a bigger chunk of Americans' incomes

by Stephanie Hughes
Dec 21, 2023
A report out Thursday from the real estate data firm ATTOM finds that a home, and all its related costs, now eat up about 34% of the average wage nationwide.
A new ATTOM report shows that homeownership costs take up roughly 34% of the average wage nationwide — more than lenders advise homeowners to spend.
Spencer Platt/Getty Image
