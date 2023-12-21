My EconomyFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎁 'Tis the season to support public service journalism Donate Now

Owning a home now takes a bigger chunk of Americans’ incomes

Stephanie Hughes Dec 21, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A new ATTOM report shows that homeownership costs take up roughly 34% of the average wage nationwide — more than lenders advise homeowners to spend. Spencer Platt/Getty Image

Owning a home now takes a bigger chunk of Americans’ incomes

Stephanie Hughes Dec 21, 2023
Heard on:
A new ATTOM report shows that homeownership costs take up roughly 34% of the average wage nationwide — more than lenders advise homeowners to spend. Spencer Platt/Getty Image
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The major costs that go with owning a home — mortgage payments, insurance, taxes — now eat up about 34% of the average wage nationwide, up three percent from a year ago, according to a report out Thursday from the real estate data firm ATTOM. Despite home prices fluctuating and mortgage rates ticking down, that means that owning a home remains an unsustainable long-term expense for many Americans.

The ATTOM report cites a rule of thumb among lenders: that homeowners shouldn’t dedicate much more than 28% of their monthly income toward housing.

Now, ATTOM’s data shows people are spending about a third on it. That, plus car loan payments, plus student loan payments?

“That doesn’t give you a lot leftover for just the basics, food, utilities, savings, anything like that,” said Guy Cecala with the research firm Inside Mortgage Finance.

This situation is a result of the current mix of high mortgage rates and high home prices; it also comes as a wave of millennials and even Gen Zers are forming their own households, points out Rick Sharga, who leads the market intelligence firm CJ Patrick Company and used to work for ATTOM. 

“The majority of them would like to buy a house, and, in today’s economy, it’s very difficult for them to be able to afford to do that,” he said.

We’ve seen cycles like this before, said Sharga — back in the ’80s and ’90s. And the market will start to feel, and even be, more accessible over time.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:57 AM PST
1:05
7:45 AM PST
8:42
3:04 AM PST
13:39
Dec 20, 2023
27:56
Dec 20, 2023
2:31
Dec 19, 2023
29:51
Dec 15, 2023
18:54
Remittances grew again in 2023
Remittances grew again in 2023
Long lines and broken chargers: Demand for powering EVs outpaces infrastructure
Marketplace Tech
Long lines and broken chargers: Demand for powering EVs outpaces infrastructure
Candy cane producers feel the bite of rising sugar prices
Candy cane producers feel the bite of rising sugar prices
The housing sector is coming out of the doldrums. But will it keep improving through 2024?
The housing sector is coming out of the doldrums. But will it keep improving through 2024?