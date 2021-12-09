Video game consoles are still playing hard to get a year later. Thanks, chip shortage.
Also today: Data is showing that hiring in education has actually picked up. Diane Swonk drops in for our markets discussion as jobless claims hit a 52-year low.
Segments From this episode
Looking for a gift for the video gamer in your family? Good luck.
There's a gaming console shortage thanks to the computer chip shortage and high pandemic demand.
Education hiring shows some strength in October
Many of the newer hires in Octobers filled support roles.
