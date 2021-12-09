Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
All NEW Investors: Your gift matched $ for $ this week! GIVE NOW
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Video game consoles are still playing hard to get a year later. Thanks, chip shortage.
Dec 9, 2021

Video game consoles are still playing hard to get a year later. Thanks, chip shortage.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: Data is showing that hiring in education has actually picked up. Diane Swonk drops in for our markets discussion as jobless claims hit a 52-year low.

Segments From this episode

Looking for a gift for the video gamer in your family? Good luck.

by Savannah Maher
Dec 9, 2021
There's a gaming console shortage thanks to the computer chip shortage and high pandemic demand.
The computer chip shortage means that popular gaming consoles, like Sony’s PlayStation 5, may be hard to come by well into next year.
Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Education hiring shows some strength in October

by Justin Ho
Dec 9, 2021
Many of the newer hires in Octobers filled support roles.
Education hiring still isn't at pre-pandemic levels, but it's still picking up at a faster pace than other areas.
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:35 AM PST
9:02
2:20 AM PST
13:17
7:35 AM PST
1:50
5:43 PM PST
11:17
4:11 PM PST
27:28
Dec 2, 2021
38:11
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Some big employers are delaying back-to-the-office plans thanks to omicron
Some big employers are delaying back-to-the-office plans thanks to omicron
Why are people still leaving their jobs as the pandemic continues?
Why are people still leaving their jobs as the pandemic continues?
To HODL or not to HODL: A crypto-millionaire's story
To HODL or not to HODL: A crypto-millionaire's story
Germany after Angela Merkel: What are the priorities for the new government?
Marketplace Morning Report
Germany after Angela Merkel: What are the priorities for the new government?