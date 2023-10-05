VCs are finally waking up to aging as a business opportunity

Time is running out to make a gift to Marketplace and help us meet our fall fundraiser goal of 2,000 donations by midnight Friday.
We get the September jobs report tomorrow, but we got a a peek at the latest unemployment claims today. We dig in with Diane Swonk, chief economist at the audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG.
We’re three weeks into the Justice Department’s landmark antitrust trial against Google. So far, testimony from government witnesses has focused on Google’s deals with smartphone makers and wireless carriers to be their default search engine. Soon, we may learn about how that could have affected talks between Apple and another search provider for the default setting on iPhones.
Time is running out to make a gift to Marketplace and help us meet our fall fundraiser goal of 2,000 donations by midnight Friday.