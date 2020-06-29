Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyThe Internet is Everything

The “new NAFTA” arrives this week
Jun 29, 2020

The “new NAFTA” arrives this week

Global trade may be down, but trade agreements forge ahead. This week, the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement goes into effect. NBC plans to take over broadcasting the U.S. Open golf championship. And, the future of education and online learning.

COVID-19

The future of education is digital, online learning platform CEO says

by David Brancaccio and Candace Manriquez Wrenn
Jun 29, 2020
Online enrollments at Coursera are up 500% from the same time a year ago, says CEO Jeff Maggioncalda.
Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda says a class on the science of well-being is the most popular on the platform right now. "Very job-relevant, practical courses seem to be the ones that most people are turning to."
iStock/Getty Images
