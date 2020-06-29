Jun 29, 2020
The “new NAFTA” arrives this week
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Global trade may be down, but trade agreements forge ahead. This week, the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement goes into effect. NBC plans to take over broadcasting the U.S. Open golf championship. And, the future of education and online learning.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
The future of education is digital, online learning platform CEO says
Online enrollments at Coursera are up 500% from the same time a year ago, says CEO Jeff Maggioncalda.
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director